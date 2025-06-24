Breakthru Beverages strike enters third week

By Gage Lacharite

Tampa, FL – The picket line outside the Breakthru Beverages warehouse near Tampa, Florida stood strong Monday, June 23, despite intense summer heat and torrential daily thunderstorms.

Truck drivers for Breakthru Beverages in Florida entered their third week on strike last Friday as they continue their fight for union recognition and the return of their coworkers fired for union activity. 160 employees across the state walked out on May 30.

Contract negotiations broke down after the company refused to bargain for pension and healthcare.

After working all through the pandemic where liquor sales went through the roof, the company has given them nothing. Some of the picketers have been with the company for over 20 years and feel they have nothing to show for it.

The picket line has been extended to other states such as Illinois and Pennsylvania, where fellow Teamsters are honoring the strike. Breakthru Beverages drivers deliver wine and liquor to stores, restaurants, hotels, airports and more.

