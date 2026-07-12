Bozeman rallies against ICE as they invade Gallatin Valley

By Daisy Baertschi

Bozeman, MT – On Monday, June 29, ICE agents arrived in Montana's Gallatin County and began a wide-ranging dragnet operation targeting the local immigrant communities, with assistance from the Montana Highway Patrol. More than 100 people are estimated to have been abducted as of July 9.

In contrast with ICE operations in the past, such as Metro Surge in Minneapolis, known abductions in Gallatin County have primarily targeted suburban and semi-rural residents, construction jobsites and areas devoid of potential witnesses. Most notably, buses full of hospitality staff bound for the Yellowstone Club, a private resort located an hour from Bozeman, were raided just before leaving to take their passengers to work. Around 80 people were estimated to have been detained in that raid alone.

Bozeman residents determined ICE were staying at the Springhill Suites by Mariott on July 1 and attempted to protest outside. They were threatened with “disturbing the peace” charges by the Bozeman Police Department (BPD). The police were then seen guarding the hotel, and later escorting unmarked vehicles known to be ICE. In spite of the fact that BPD released a statement committing not to involve themselves in immigration enforcement after the mass protest in the wake of the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, they acted as bodyguards for the federal agents.

Word spread quickly, and Bozemanites flooded the city's public comment email address. In response, the city affirmed its position that BPD officers “are not assisting ICE and instead are ensuring safety for the general public.”

In protest, activists from Students for a Democratic Society at Montana State University and Montanans for Palestine rallied outside the Bozeman Police Station on July 7, drawing some 25 people. The crowd was upbeat and focused in their anger, at times breaking into spontaneous chants of “Fuck ICE! Fuck ICE! Fuck ICE!” The crowd made crystal clear through their chanting and marching that “No human is illegal,” they “will not put up with ICE,” and that money spent on racist deportations would be better spent on employment and education.

Confirmed Gallatin County ICE sightings have dramatically decreased, and the city government has not released any further statements. However, Bozemanites know the fight is far from over. As one marcher put it, “The city is lying to us. BPD knew ICE was coming, but didn't protect our communities when they came. How are we supposed to trust them to protect us when they're showing us that they won't?”

#BozemanMT #MT #ImmigrantRights