Bozeman, Montana emergency rally calls for justice for Renee good and ICE out of our communities

By Julian Staggs

Bozeman, MT – On January 7 at 6:30 p.m., with only hours’ notice, approximately 50 Bozeman residents rallied at the Bozeman Police Department with a clear statement: justice for Renee Good, the victim of ICE’s murder in Minneapolis earlier that day, and no ICE in our communities.

The protest was loud and energetic. Chants such as “IDF, KKK, ICE, they’re all the same!” and “Fuck ICE” were kept up the entire two-hour duration of the rally. At one point, protesters called out to Bozeman Police Department officers gathered in the parking lot, shouting “No cooperation, no deportations!” and demanding that BPD put out a public statement committing to non-cooperation with any ICE activity in Bozeman.

Daisy Baertschi with Students for a Democratic Society at Montana State University said, “”We showed up in the dark and the cold to tell our neighbors and police department that we don't want ICE murderers and kidnappers in our town. Fuck ICE, fuck this bullshit.”

This protest in Bozeman came at the same time as protests in Minneapolis and across the country against the murder of Renee Good and call for ICE out of their communities.

#BozemanMT #MT #ImmigrantRights #InJusticeSystem #ICE #KillerICE #KillerCops #ReneeGood #SDS