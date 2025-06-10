Boyle Heights press conference and protest denounces National Guard attacks on Chicanos

By staff

Los Angeles, CA – On Monday, June 9, Centro CSO held a press conference to call out and denounce the violence that protesters met with when they marched to the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles.

At that June 8, protest, tear gas was fired without warning or provocation into a crowd of children in strollers and infants in carriers. Babies cried and choked as CSO called on the crowd to march back to Boyle Heights.

The press conference was attended by over 500 community members and the crowd continued growing as the program began. The event was emceed by CSO members Verita Topete and Brandon Cho.

Luis Sifuentes, member of Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke up and rejected Trump’s escalation to crack down on protesters, saying, “They’re not going to listen to us if we are only a dozen. They’re going to listen to us when it’s millions of us out on the streets demanding that ICE get out of our cities. Let’s keep applying pressure on these politicians that don’t listen to us. They are blaming us for the violence that is inflicted on us; how dare they?”

Shortly before the press conference, Trump deployed 700 Marines to Los Angeles as reinforcement. The night of June 7, Trump signed an executive order overnight and was able to supersede all local governments by sending 2000 armed National Guard into Los Angeles streets. Mayor Karen Bass made a public plea for Angelenos to “protest peacefully.”

At Monday’s press conference, Centro CSO member and leader of the Immigration Committee, Verita Topete demanded accountability from Mayor Bass stating, “Where is Mayor Karen Bass? [Bass] had the nerve to say that it’s not peaceful for protesters to take over freeways but is it peaceful when ICE agents slam our people into the pavement? Is it peaceful when Raza is yanked away from their children in broad daylight?” The crowd chanted in agreement.

After the program of speakers, Centro CSO members led the crowd in a march to protest outside of the LAPD Hollenbeck station. As protesters approached the stations, LAPD was seen preparing with riot gear to confront the crowd. To keep multiple children and babies safe, Centro CSO called on the large crowd to march back to Mariachi Plaza.

Plans are to continue mobilizing against ICE raids and ICE presence in Boyle Heights. To join Centro CSO, message them on social media.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #ChicanoLatino #ICE #CentroCSO