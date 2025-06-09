Boyle Heights march against ICE raids tear gassed by National Guard

By staff

Boyle Heights, CA – 400 people gathered at Mariachi Plaza on June 8, for a protest called by Centro CSO against recent ICE raids in Los Angeles. Other demands included legalization for all, ICE out of our barrios, no Metro collaboration with ICE, ICE out of immigration courts, and free those detained in the basement of the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Organized by Centro CSO, the event was spirited and united many from within and outside of Boyle Heights. A highlight was when CSO’s own Dolores Huerta joined the protest and spoke about the history of CSO. She called out one of CSO’s members, Carlos Montes and pointed to him in the crowd.

“When Fred Ross and Ed Roybal created the CSO, it wasn’t long after that Cesar Chavez and I were trained by the CSO,” said Dolores Huerta. “And then came Carlos Montes.”

Other speakers included Enrique Velasquez of Proyecto Pastoral, Nyusha Lin of the ILPS, and Sam Carrera, who is a member of CSO as well as a Teamster 396 rank-and-filer.

“The National Guard is currently in the fuck around and find out stage. When it comes to barrios like Boyle Heights, Barrio Logan, Minnesota, we do not play. This is a language that we are much more well versed in,” said Sam Carrera. “Because what do we do when our communities are under attack? We stand up, fight back!”

Emceed by Verita Topete and Brandon Cho of Centro CSO, the event started at Mariachi Plaza and then protesters marched to the Metropolitan Detention Center located in the Little Tokyo area of downtown. The peaceful march, which included countless children in strollers and in baby carriers, was met by militarized National Guard. Without warning the Guard launched tear gas projectiles into the crowd. One participant was completely covered in tear gas and immersed himself in milk and removed his shirt.

Without hesitation, the CSO security team managed to control the situation and rounded its participants to march back to Boyle Heights. A large portion of the crown stayed behind to confront the National Guard. Leading chants on a truck were CSO members Lucy Amaro, Nadia Topete and Leilani Gonzalez.

At one point Sol Marquez of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization hopped the truck addressing the remaining crowd, “Raise your hand if you were just tear gassed!” A number of people did. “Medics, come to the front and please help them. We also want to thank those of you returning back with us, especially those who have young children. We keep us safe. And we should also understand that the people have every right to be angry. To those who stayed behind to confront the National Guard, we thank them also. What is happening at the detention center and to our undocumented siblings is not okay, and today they met with the wrath of la Raza.”

Over 200 people have been reported to be locked up in the basement of the detention center. A leaked video documented cries, shouts of help, and babies crying at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Inside reports by detained immigrants speak of countless human rights violations like a lack of water, food and bathrooms.

Plans are for CSO to stage another protest on Monday, June 9. For more information, reach out to them on social media @CentroCSO.

#BoyleHeightsCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #CentroCSO