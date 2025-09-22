Billings, MT rallies in solidarity with immigrants against ICE racial profiling

By Dan Schaeffer

Billings, MT – On Saturday, September 20, People United Billings (PUB) rallied with about 20 people in front of the local federal building, which houses an ICE field office. The event, called “Rally Against Racial Profiling,” was organized in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling to allow federal agents to stop and question people based on their race, ethnicity and spoken language.

PUB joined Legalization For All’s weekend of action to condemn this ruling.

Lain Dorsey, a member of PUB and the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) emceed the event, leading chants and speaking on behalf of both groups. Dorsey told the crowd, “Immigrants pose no threat to our safety or well-being. ICE does!”

The Supreme Court’s decision was issued as an “emergency order,” stemming from the case of Noem v. Vasquez Perdomo. The ruling reverses a lower court’s injunction to prohibit racial profiling. The practice of racial profiling is a flagrant violation of human rights, as well as the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

The rally focused on ICE raids, both local and nationwide, and the devastating effects these actions have on oppressed groups. PUB member Brooke Lynn helped lead chants, shouting, “Hey hey! Ho ho! Racial profiling’s got to go!”

Recently in Billings, a 90-year-old woman named Eva Sigsworth was raided by ICE, FBI and a SWAT team. The early morning attack was carried out using smoke bombs, flash grenades and a sound cannon. The agents ransacked Sigsworth’s home and other buildings on her property, causing thousands of dollars’ worth of damage. Sigsworth, affectionately known as “Mamacita,” was formerly a prominent restaurant owner and a beloved figure in the Billings area. Her grandson was taken into custody in nearby Worden, Montana that same night. No information on his current status is available at this time.

The Billings protesters stood in solidarity with immigrant rights activists across the country, including Isavela López, who is facing up to eight years in prison for standing up to ICE in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In Whitefish, Montana, three members of Flathead Democracy were arrested for allegedly blocking a Border Patrol vehicle. The protest occurred after a mother and daughter were detained while attempting to help with a traffic accident. Colton Little, Aggie Putnam and Leanette Galaz are facing disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing, and obstruction charges. Their next court appearance will be on Tuesday, September 30. Rally attendees chanted “Protesting is not a crime! Drop the charges now!” in support of Isavela López and the three protestors in Whitefish.

People United Billings will continue to organize against Trump’s agenda. The group holds a rally every Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon outside of the Yellowstone County Courthouse and “visibility brigades” at the 27th Street overpass on I-90, Mondays and Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m.

#BillingsMT #MT #ImmigrantRights #ICE #L4A