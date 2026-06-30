Billings MT marches against Turning Point USA's ‘Make Heaven Crowded’ event

By Ethan Connelly and Mindy Nielsen

Billings. MT – On Friday, June 26, around 30 community members rallied outside of Billings’ Emmanuel Baptist Church to protest the far-right organization Turning Point USA's “Make Heaven Crowded” event. Protesters gathered on the sidewalk outside of the church parking lot, holding signs and chanting against TPUSA's reactionary rhetoric being spread to their community.

The protest was organized by the Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights (BAIR), and supported by Billings Visibility Brigade, Montana State University Students for Democratic Society (SDS), and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

Homa Masood, a member of BAIR and the protest's emcee stated, “Billings is a place that is welcoming, a place that is accepting of immigrants. It is not a place for discrimination, it is not a place for hatred, it is not a place for TPUSA!”

Billings has a history of community members fighting back against white supremacy. In 1993, the “Not in Our Town” movement was sparked by a wave of racist hate crimes being committed around the city. This year, a mural on Billings’ south side celebrating diversity was graffitied with swastikas. On Juneteenth, an event was held to repaint the mural. In the past and present, Billings residents demonstrate that they will not tolerate hate.

BAIR member Andreas Storey told the crowd, “After the death of Charlie Kirk, a Billings resident was seen driving around town in a truck with an American flag and swastikas, and ‘Thank you Charlie’ painted on the gate of the truck bed,” Storey recalled. “We will not tolerate the hate that TPUSA seeks to bring into our community!”

Beginning in January, the “Make Heaven Crowded” tour's first stop was in Los Angeles, with Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, headlining the event. The tour is described by TPUSA as nights of worship meant for those who “need hope.” The tour is touted as apolitical, a line that was repeated by Emmanuel Baptist Pastor Paul Jones in an interview with KULR8 leading up to the event. But at the stop in LA, Erika Kirk called anti-ICE protests in the wake of the murder of Renee Good “demonic,” making it very clear that these events are anything but apolitical.

A Montana State SDS member slammed TPUSA, “They would have you believe that Christ demands the expulsion and persecution of your neighbor. We recognize a lie when we see it!”

FRSO member Lain Dorsey spoke on the reason for Turning Point attempting to rebrand under their “TPUSA Faith” branch.

“They know that they’re unpopular. They know that the people stand against them and so they sugar coat what they’re really about.” Dorsey continued, “If the Proud Boys started putting on dog shows, they would still be a fascist organization! This is no different.”

After Dorsey's speech, she asked the crowd, “Do ya’ll think they can hear us?” The crowd shouted back “No!” Dorsey responded, “Should we get a little closer?” “Hell yeah!” cheered the crowd.

The group then marched closer to the venue chanting, “Turning Point, turn around! We don't want you in our town!” As they began marching into the church parking lot entrance, protesters were met with four armed security guards and a Billings PD officer, threatened with trespassing, and forced back onto the sidewalk.

Kyndra Millar spoke to the crowd, “We came here to protest peacefully, and we were met with firearms!” she roared. The crowd condemned the threat of force with shouts of “Shame!”

Despite intimidation, the protest continued until after the conclusion of the TPUSA event. Protesters rallied for three and a half hours, making their opposition known as the TPUSA audience members left the parking lot.

To get involved with the Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights, planning meetings are held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in Billings Public Library's large conference room. Follow BAIR on Facebook or on Instagram @Billings_AIR.

#BillingsMT #MT #BAIR #ImmigrantRights #StudentMovement