Billings, MT demands justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo

By Itzu Romero and Lain Dorsey

Billings, MT – On July 10, the Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights (BAIR) gathered in protest of an ICE agent’s murder of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo in Houston, Texas. The protesters rallied on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn, chanting “Justice for Lorenzo! ICE terror’s got to go!”

Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, 52, immigrated from Mexico 35 years ago and built a life in the U.S. He was a husband, father of three, and a construction worker. Lorenzo’s son, Ronaldo Salgado, spoke out on July 8, describing his father as a “hardworking family man” who “dedicated his life in the United States to give his family the American Dream.” Like many others before Salgado Araujo’s death, he and his family were robbed of that dream under the Trump administration’s racist mass deportation campaign.

Brooke Lynn, a member of BAIR, gave a powerful speech, stating “They lied to you and told you they were going after criminals, but they’re killing family men with no criminal record!” Lynn continued, “It’s criminal that we have two ‘democratic’ parties that both have failed our neighbors trying to live a better life.”

During the rally, a member of BAIR read the names of those who died at the hands of ICE. Included were those who died from neglect and maltreatment in detention, as well as those murdered by ICE in the streets.

The Billings Alliance for Immigrant Rights demands justice for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and all victims of ICE terror. BAIR will continue to fight for a sanctuary city in Billings, in order to limit ICE’s ability to operate in the city and prevent residents from being targeted for their immigration status.

To get involved in the fight, come to BAIR’s planning meetings, held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Billings Public Library large conference room. Follow BAIR on Facebook or Instagram @Billings_AIR to stay informed.

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