Billings, MT demands an end to Trump's war on Venezuela

By Andreas Storey

Billings, MT – On January 8, around 20 people rallied together to demand an end to the U.S. war on Venezuela and the immediate release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores.

The protest was organized by members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization after the bombing of Caracas and kidnapping of the Venezuelan leaders by U.S. forces in the early morning of January 3. The strike that took place reportedly killed 100 people and comes after months of the Trump administration bombing civilian fishing boats, murdering non-combatant Venezuelans.

Protesters gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings and chanted “Free Maduro, free him now!” and “No more bloody wars for oil! U.S. off Venezuelan soil!”

Homa Masood, a member of Students for a Democratic Society at Montana State University, told the crowd, “This was not about protecting human rights. If it were, the U.S. government would not openly side with dictators when it’s convenient for them. They would not openly support war criminals like Benjamin Netanyahu!”

The crowd also showed anger toward the murder of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis, with several attendees holding signs that read, “Fuck ICE.” Protesters called for justice for Good, chanting “Justice for Renee Good! ICE out of our neighborhoods!”

FRSO member Lain Dorsey, in an interview with local news station KTVQ, stated, “Trump has called Nicolás Maduro a dictator, but he is acting like a dictator by sending out his ICE thugs to kidnap men, women and children – from their schools – and to murder civilians in broad daylight. It's absolutely shameful.”

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization is committed to fighting Trump's agenda on all fronts. To get involved, sign up at frso.org/join.

