Bigot Kathryn Krick ‘revival show’ disrupted on University of Minnesota campus

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – On July 11, University of Minnesota Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) gathered at Northrop Hall to disrupt a “revival show” that was being held by Five-Fold (5F) Church Apostle Kathryn Krick.

Kathryn Krick is famous for claiming to cure devotees on stage of various ailments, including cancer, AIDS and debt. She also claims to be able to cure homosexuality, “transgenderism” and autism, and makes it a point of her marketing to ask families to bring their kids to her revival events to be cured on stage.

A crowd of around 15 SDS members and some university library workers went into the revival show and proceeded to disrupt the event and its livestream broadcast.

UMN SDS member Sasmit Rahman delivered a short speech aimed at Kathryn Krick and the university before chanting, saying that Kathryn Krick “does not represent the values of this university, nor should this event be held on our campus. Shame on all involved with this event and the university for taking Kathryn’s cult money!”

After their short speech, the rest of the disrupters stood up and chanted “Anti-science, anti-gay; Kathryn Krick go away!” After the disruption, protesters were escorted out by law enforcement and campus security.

UMN SDS disrupted this event not only to speak out against anti-science, homophobic preacher Kathryn Krick, but also to protest the University of Minnesota’s decision to allow her onto campus. They say that the university cannot claim to cater to all students and to promote a mission of scientific progress and integrity while it also allows a bigoted preacher onto campus who espouses homophobic, anti-science rhetoric.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #StudentMovement #SDS