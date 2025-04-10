Beijing warns Trump administration, “China’s response will continue to the end”

By staff

At a Beijing press conference, April 9, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian responded to questions about the 104% tariffs the Trump administration has placed on Chinese goods.

Lin Jian stated, “The U.S. is still abusing tariffs and exerting maximum pressure on China. China firmly rejects and will never accept such hegemonic and bullying move. If the U.S. truly wants to settle the issue through dialogue and negotiation, it should let people see that they’re ready to treat others with equality, respect and mutual benefit. If the U.S. decides not to care about the interests of the U.S. itself, China and the rest of the world, and is determined to fight a tariff and trade war, China’s response will continue to the end.”

Lin Jian also noted, “No matter how the international landscape evolves, China’s economy has a solid foundation and sufficient driving forces for steady growth against the odds. With the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, the notable strengths of socialism with Chinese characteristics, a solid foundation built up from sustained rapid development, a super-sized market, a complete industrial system and more importantly, the concerted efforts of the 1.4 billion people, China has the confidence and capability to address various risks and challenges. External shocks cannot change China’s economic fundamentals with a stable foundation, numerous strengths, remarkable resilience and vast potential.”

