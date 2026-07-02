Bay Area caravan heads to California City Detention Center to amplify detainee testimonies

By staff

California City, CA — On Saturday, June 13, San Francisco Bay Area immigrant rights organizations gathered in San Jose for a car caravan to California City Detention Center, as part of the Legalization For All Network (L4A)’S National Weekend of Action Against Immigrant Detention Centers.

Under the rallying cry, “Free our people, free them all,” demonstrators called for the immediate release of detained community members, including Guillermo Medina Reyes—a beloved Bay Area tattoo artist and organizer—and Kubanych Moldobaev, a cherished father, community interpreter and asylum seeker from Kyrgyzstan.

Participating and supporting organizations included both the Oakland and San Jose chapters of the Community Service Organization (CSO), Raizes Collective from Santa Rosa, Amigos de Guadalupe – Center for Justice & Empowerment and Latinos United for a New America (LUNA) from San Jose, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO).

The caravan departed from San Jose’s Mexican Heritage Plaza around noon, heading towards the caravan’s first stop in Gilroy, California, where ICE is looking to open a new detention facility. The caravan held a brief protest there.

“We're at our first stop, 7240 Holsclaw Road, where the federal government is getting ready to open a detention center. You can see here our comrades joining us protesting and signage saying ‘warning, work in operation’, even though folks in Santa Clara County and Monterey County are adamantly opposing this. As we are standing here, we heard several cars pass by honking in support of us being here protesting this proposed detention center in Gilroy,” said Isabel Lopez from Raizes Collective.

The caravan's next stop was McFarland, where the GEO Group operates two for-profit detention centers, Central Valley Annex and Golden State Annex. The company is responsible for holding about one-third of all immigrants in ICE custody nationwide.

In 2022, Guillermo Medina Reyes was detained at Golden State Annex. During his time there, Medina Reyes organized his fellow detainees through a hunger strike and work stoppage.

“He and eight others participated in a class-action lawsuit against ICE and GEO Group for abusive conditions and retaliation. Guillermo and the other plaintiffs testified to being forced to perform facility maintenance for $1 per day or be punished with solitary confinement if they refused to do essential janitorial and operational work. That case remains pending as of January,” said one of the caravan participants.

“In June, NPR reported that all over the country people in these facilities are facing medical neglect, rotten food as their only meals, and other routine human rights abuses. Hundreds of detained individuals are currently on hunger strike at Delaney Hall, another GEO Group facility in New Jersey, to bring attention to conditions there that they have been described as pure torture,” said Liza Mam from CSO Oakland.

GEO Group has received more than $142 million to operate ICE detention facilities in Adelanto and Desert View, and over $105 million for the Golden State Annex and Mesa Verde centers, another detention facilities only 30 minutes away in Bakersfield.

During the caravan’s stop, GEO Group private security closely monitored and recorded the group.

The caravan's final stop was California City Detention Center, a for-profit facility owned by CoreCivic, the nation's second-largest private immigration detention company.

“California City is the newest facility of a cluster of detention centers in Kern County. Community members have said they did not have an opportunity to raise concerns at public hearings before ICE began using the new site. This is a concerning and growing trend all over California; concentration camps popping up in our neighborhoods with no public input or consent,” said Liza Mam from CSO Oakland.

“The conditions are completely unacceptable and inhumane,” said Brandon Cavins from Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “People are going without AC in the hot Mojave Desert. They don't have enough food, and they don't have the medical attention that they need.”

Through a video call arranged with Kubanych Moldobaev, caravan members spoke directly with detainees, who described coercive signing of deportation papers, weeks-long delays in medical care, lack of air conditioning, fainting episodes, severe weight loss, limited contact with loved ones, and detention lasting more than 19 months.

“I have been here for two months locked up, please, I need help. They’re not telling me anything. I can’t communicate with my family. I need help,” said Isaias Soto, an 18 year old from Guatemala, speaking in Spanish.

“I have diabetes. I have been here for six months, tortured, and they have given me no treatment. I suffer from high blood pressure. Every time I go to get checked up due to my high blood pressure, they never give me treatment,” said Mario Caja from Mexico, speaking in Spanish, who reportedly fainted more than five times during his detention and relies on fellow inmates for care due to CoreCivic's neglect. “It's been more than a month that I can't sleep due to hard-hitting cramps in both legs. They give me a pill, but it does nothing. I don't know what to do. I have lost like 30 pounds in weight. For me this is like torture. I am dying here. I put in requests, but they don't see me until two or three weeks later.”

“I have a little girl of five years. My wife is diabetic. We are suffering here with not that much medical treatment. I work in the kitchen. There, they mistreat me, the officials. They make me do work that really should be theirs. I work more than eight labor hours, doing work that should be theirs. The commissary has been raised too much. It's $100, which we have to use to eat here. They treat us like dogs,” said Axel Mairena-Chavarria from Nicaragua, speaking in Spanish, who has been detained for more than six months. “Honestly, it's the officials who are the dogs. Sincerely, please excuse the phrase. The food has no flavor, and when it's mealtime, [the guards] tell us, 'chow chow,' as if we were dogs.”

Around 10 p.m., CoreCivic ended the phone call for count time. The caravan prepared to leave but first drove around the facility to document its entrance and the large number of buses transporting people there. As the group approached, remaining on public roads and without entering, a CoreCivic security pickup truck with tinted windows abruptly appeared to block the entrance.

After the caravan, some participants traveled to the “No Kings” protest in Gilroy, organized by CSO San Jose, SIREN, CARAS, the San Jose Coalition Against Trump, and other local immigrant rights groups, to share the detainees’ testimonies and oppose ICE’s proposed detention facility.

Remaining caravan members stayed in California City for an additional day to visit Moldobaev. They also requested to see Guillermo Medina Reyes but were denied by CoreCivic, reportedly due to a policy allowing only one detainee visit per day, a policy strongly criticized by advocates for its dehumanizing and isolating nature, further worsened by CoreCivic's denial of family contact visits, only allowing people to see their loved ones through glass rather than permit contact. This is an issue that Medina Reyes and others have been advocating to change.

After the journey, Moldobaev sent a message to the L4A Caravan. Translated from Russian, he said, “Good morning, Liza! We were doubly pleased, and a huge thank you to all your friends for your support. Everyone in our unit was delighted with you all, grateful and touched by your gesture and attention. Our call time ended yesterday, and counting began. So many people came up to me afterward, thanking me for the opportunity to speak up for what you're doing. I told them there was no need to thank me. I'll pass on my gratitude to you. It's all you do that shows you care!”

Moldobaev continued, “So, all your friends are being warmly shaken by the hands and hugged by people who have found themselves in difficult situations. Each of them is praying to God for a miracle, and what you're doing is a miracle. Not everyone is willing to leave their cozy couch and go the distance to support people like this.”

Since the initial writing of this article, Kubanych Moldobaev has been released and returned to his family in Kyrgyzstan after months of unjust ICE detention. Moldobaev had been requesting self-deportation since his detention in October 2025, with Kyrgyzstan confirming its readiness to receive him. His nine months of detention at California City can only be attributed to the inhumane policies of ICE and CoreCivic's profit-driven desire to prolong his stay.

Detainee testimonies will be posted on the CSO Oakland social media pages.

To get involved in opposing detention centers in the Bay Area, demanding the release of Guillermo Medina Reyes and other local detainees, and fighting for immigrant rights, follow CSO Oakland, CSO San Jose, and Raizes Collective.

All three organizations are members of the Legalization for All Network, a nationwide network of over 25 grassroots organizations fighting for immigrant rights.

#CaliforniaCityCA #CA #BayArea #CSO #ImmigrantRights #DetentionCenters #Legalization4All