Baton Rouge marches on Louisiana Capitol against Trump’s racist, reactionary agenda

By staff

Baton Rouge, LA – On Monday January 20, despite the freezing temperature and extreme wind, Louisiana State University (LSU) students and Baton Rouge community members gathered at the State Capitol to stand in opposition to Trump’s inauguration.

A coalition of organizations representing students, trans rights, Palestinian rights, and political groups all united against Trump’s bigoted agenda and spoke to the next year’s difficulties, highlighting that it would be crucial to keep the struggle in the streets.

Lev Deane of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “It is imperative that we fight against Trump’s backwards and reactionary agenda by building a strong united front. The only way to accomplish this goal is to mobilize.”

Deane underscored Trump’s plans to attack immigrants by eliminating programs that provide protections like Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and his plans to repeal the 14th Amendment, which grants birthright citizenship. These policies will be implemented through ICE sweeps that will be carried out in major cities, leading to mass deportation and increased police brutality against anyone who is suspected of being immigrant.

Trump’s policies will impact immigrants and will also further embolden current right-wing attacks on queer people. Currently there are 219 active anti-trans bills at the state level and seven at the federal level. In Louisiana, several anti-trans bills have already passed under state Governor Jeff Landry. Some of these bills include the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans teachers from disclosing or even mentioning their sexual orientation or gender identity to students; the “Bathroom Ban,” which bars trans people from using the bathroom of their choice; and the “Name Ban,” which prohibits teachers from using their trans students preferred name and pronouns.

Remmy Cavalier of Louisiana Trans Advocates at LSU said, “Landry will use these laws to further alienate and put trans youth in danger. They want to put teachers’ jobs at risk.”

Palestine was another major focus of the march. Monday marked the first day of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance, after 16 months of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people that has killed over 46,000. Although a ceasefire has been achieved, billion-dollar aid packages will continue to be sent to Israel under Trump’s presidency. The fight for Palestine is still not over.

Ayah Hamdan of Students for Justice in Palestine said, “Let’s be clear, the ceasefire does not mean the violence has stopped,” and pointed out that the Palestinians are still under occupation. She declared, “Ceasefire does not mean we cease. We still need to fight!”

After listening to the speakers and chanting, 30 people marched to the governor’s mansion. As the crowd approached his mansion, the MAGA flag could be seen waving along with the American and Louisiana flag.

