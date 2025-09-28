Banner drop in Milwaukee protests Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly

By Kayla Kuo

Milwaukee, WI – The Milwaukee Anti-war Committee (MAC) organized a banner drop on September 26 as part of the Anti-War Action Network (AWAN) National Week of Action. This call was an opportunity to mobilize anti-war and anti-imperialist organizations around the country in defiance of Netanyahu being welcomed onto the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly.

During peak rush hour as people traveled back into Milwaukee, an energetic group of people gathered on a highway overpass bridge for a banner drop demanding the arrest of war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu for his genocide against the Palestinian people.

Attendees brought a Palestine flag, as well as a main banner that read “Arrest Netanyahu” and another banner reading, “Not another bomb.” The group received honks from drivers of cars, trucks and buses on the highway and on the overpass.

As MAC chair, Sara Onitsuka, reflected on the event, “While millions of people are being starved and relentlessly bombed in Gaza, Netanyahu continues to spew his lies about what is happening in Palestine.”

“While many countries recently decided to recognize Palestinian statehood and the UN General Assembly overwhelmingly voted for a two-state solution, we know that this is not enough to achieve Palestinian liberation! Free Palestine! End the siege on Gaza!”

Around the country, marches and banner drops were held with similar demands. The UN General Assembly saw many attendees walk out in protest of Netanyahu’s speech, which fell flat on the much smaller UN gathering.

The anti-war movement in Milwaukee has steadily grown, particularly mobilizing the community through monthly AWAN actions. Milwaukee will not stop until there is a free Palestine!

