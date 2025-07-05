Austin protest demands “U.S. hands off Iran!”

By staff

Austin, TX – On Thursday, July 3, students and community activists gathered at the Texas Capitol to call for an end to continued U.S. aggression against Iran. The action was organized by Austin Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

“The Trump administration wants young people like me to go die in a war that no one supports. They want us to hate Iran while ICE terrorizes Chicano, Mexicano and Central American communities,” said SDS organizer Jesse Valdelamar.

The group was energetic, chanting “Money for jobs and education, not for wars and occupation!” and “No threats, no bombs, No war on Iran!”

Despite rain, the groups chants were loud and clear hundreds of yards away, where a few flustered Zionists and warmongers fruitlessly screamed at the protesters.

“60 years ago, Mao Zedong called Israel a base of U.S. Imperialism,” said Jules Lattimore, a member of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “The billionaires and their puppets in Washington can't believe that Iran would dare to help the Palestinian people resist colonial occupation and genocide. Or that Iran would dare defend itself when so brazenly attacked by Israel, so of course the U.S. intervened.”

