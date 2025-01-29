Aurora protest condemns Trump, demands protections for immigrants

By staff

Aurora, CO – On Saturday, January 25, approximately 1000 protesters gathered at Fletcher Plaza in Aurora, Colorado to march against Donald Trump’s threats of mass deportation.

Aurora is one of the most diverse cities in Colorado, with roughly 20% of its residents being immigrants. In addition to this, Aurora also has a high population of Chicanos and African Americans. Protest organizers say that Trump’s targeting of Aurora is in line with his racist, reactionary policies.

“We've all heard Trump's rhetoric: the xenophobia, the racism, the misogyny, the transphobia, and the absolute loathing he has for oppressed people the world over,” said Kat Draken of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The protest was endorsed by dozens of different organizations representing workers, students, immigrants, and others.

Students for a Democratic Society spoke to Trump’s plan to gut the Department of Education. “We demand university administrators defy Trump's attacks on students and education. We also demand administrators do not hand over sensitive information about trans or immigrant students” said Khalid Hamu, a leader in SDS and one of the primary organizers of the Palestine solidarity encampment on Auraria Campus last spring. “No compliance with Trump is the only acceptable option for administrators. All students have a right to an education that is meaningful and accessible to them, one that meets their academic and cultural needs.”

After speeches from several more organizations, including the Aurora Education Association and the Colorado Immigrants Rights Coalition, protesters marched through the streets chanting “El pueblo unido jamás será vencido” and “When immigrants rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up fight back!” The march route went through the surrounding neighborhood of Delmar Parkway, a working-class neighborhood home to many immigrant families. Along the way, many neighbors showed support for the march by raising their fists or joining in the chants.

Once returning to Fletcher Plaza, protesters pledged to continue the fight against Trump’s agenda, particularly his extreme anti-immigrant policies.

#AuroraCO #CO #ImmigrantRights #Trump #Featured