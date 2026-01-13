Atlanta says no U.S. war on Venezuela, free President Maduro

By staff

Atlanta, GA – Dozens of community members, activists, and trade unionists rallied January 11 outside the Georgia State Capitol to demand no U.S. war on Venezuela and that President Nicolás Maduro be freed immediately.

The rally was called by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Diaspora Pa’lante Collective.

Protesters chanted “Peace, yes! War, no!” and “No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere!” to the honks and cheers of passing cars.

“We’ve been here before and this time they’re not even trying to hide it. We know this is about oil, we know this is about rare earth minerals,” said Taylor Cook, an FRSO member. “Who does that benefit? It benefits the capitalists! It benefits the ruling class of this country!”

Pablo Leon from the Atlanta Alliance spoke on the hypocrisy of the United States government. “They call Maduro a dictator that represses his people, but if they want to talk about real repression why don’t they look at Fulton County Jail? Where almost 50% of the inmates have not had their day in court despite spending months in jail and dying there?” said Leon. “Why don’t they talk about the fact that the U.S. has one of the highest incarceration rates per capita, much higher than Venezuela's?”

Batou Ackerman from Diaspora Pa’lante Collective drew the connection between U.S. imperial aggression against Venezuela and the fight for Puerto Rican national liberation.

“This campaign began with the buildup of U.S. armed forces in the occupied colony of Puerto Rico which has served as a base of operations for the United States military in its interventions throughout the Americas,” Batou said. “That such an operation could be launched from the shores of our occupied archipelago is a crime against all Puerto Ricans and a reminder of the need to build broad support for an independence movement across the country.”

The rally concluded with protesters in high spirits, amped up and ready to stand against U.S. imperialism and in support of Venezuela. “The Chavistas, union members, and collective farmers are prepared to defend the Bolivarian revolution with their lives,” said Alex Carson, FRSO member and emcee of the protest. “It’s up to us here in the U.S. to do everything we can to stop the U.S. war machine in its tracks so it doesn’t have to come to that!”

#AtlantaGA #GA #AntiWarMovement #Venezuela #FRSO #AAARPR #DPC