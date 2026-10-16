Atlanta hears reportback on U.S. imperialism in Korea

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On October 14, Atlanta Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) hosted an event at the Little Five Points Community Center to hear a report back from Chrisley Carpio on her recent trip to South Korea. Carpio, a member of the Central Committee of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization, visited as part of the Jaju Solidarity Brigade this past August to participate in demonstrations against U.S. military occupation.

Carpio first gave a summary of the current political situation in Korea; about how the Korean peninsula was once united, but is now divided by U.S. imperialism at the 38th parallel, with North Korea (Democratic People' s Republic of Korea) as an independent, socialist state, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) still occupied by the United States.

She reported that the delegation visited military bases around the country and learned from local activists about Korea’s struggle for independence. She described that, for every horror inflicted by the US on the people of Korea, there has been protest and struggle, showing that the fight for reunification and liberation from U.S. occupation is very much alive.

Carpio also recounted how the delegation joined the annual National Liberation Day protest, the first international delegation to ever join, which mobilized 10,000 people at the march in Seoul.

To finish the event, community members asked questions about Carpio’s experiences and Korea’s political situation. One member asked if there was anything that U.S. activists could learn from the National Liberation Day protests. Carpio responded how inspiring it was to see so many different organizations from all sectors of the population all united under the same demand for peace, sovereignty and the reunification of the Korean people.

#AtlantaGA #GA #FRSO #Korea #PeoplesStruggles #JajuSolidarityBrigade