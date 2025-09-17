ATI AFA flight attendants ratify new contract delivering double-digit wage increase

By staff

Washington, DC – Air Transport International (ATI) flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), voted to ratify a new contract September 17.

The four-year agreement provides an immediate, double-digit wage increase for flight attendants, plus a signing bonus, and deadhead improvements for international flights, among other improvements. ATI flight attendants now have the highest hourly rate among similar charter operators.

“This agreement recognizes the professionalism of our flight attendants while supporting the airline’s long-term success,” said Kristen Hillman, president of ATI-AFA Council 2. “Flight attendants need and deserve the improvements in this agreement and we’re ready to implement them and feel them.”

The contract was ratified with 70% voting for the agreement of 93.1% participating.

