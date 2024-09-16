AT&T Southeast workers win strong tentative agreement after 30-day strike

By staff

Atlanta, GA – In a triumph for organized labor, the historic 30-day strike by the Communications Workers of America (CWA) against AT&T Southeast came to a close on September 15, with workers securing a strong tentative contract agreement. This hard-fought win, covering 17,000 workers across nine southeastern states, represents a significant victory for the labor movement in 2024 and serves as a testament to the power of strikes.

The strike—the longest in the region’s telecommunications history—was called after AT&T refused to bargain in good faith with the union. CWA members from Alabama to North Carolina held their picket lines amid the blistering summer heat. They fought for decent wages, affordable healthcare and a contract that reflected their essential role in maintaining AT&T’s network infrastructure. A statement by CWA President Claude Cummings Jr. emphasized that the determination of the members was essential to achieving this victory.

“I believe in the power of unity,” Cummings said in a union press release announcing the agreement. “The determination of our striking members was remarkable, and CWA members and retirees from every region of our union rallied to support the fight.”

The tentative agreement includes a 19.33% wage increase across the board, with additional raises for Wire Technicians and Utility Operations. Health care costs, a key issue during the strike, will remain stable for the first year of the contract, with premiums decreasing in the second and third years and slightly rising in the last two years.

AT&T’s original bad-faith proposals, which fueled the strike, looked radically different than the provisions announced in the tentative agreement.

Beginning in late June, the company initially offered inadequate 2% raises while proposing steep hikes to health insurance premiums and deductibles, even as inflation surged. This dismissive approach pushed CWA members—customer service representatives, installation and maintenance technicians—to the picket lines to demand fair wages and respect for their essential work.

Throughout the strike, AT&T attempted to maintain operations with unqualified subcontractors and undertrained managers, creating unsafe conditions. Ultimately, the unwavering resolve of the workers forced the company back to the table, securing a victory that delivers substantial wage increases and improvements to healthcare costs.

CWA members and retirees employed a variety of tactics to support picket lines. Union members leafleted at dozens of AT&T Mobility stores, informing customers and the public about AT&T’s refusal to bargain a decent contract and drawing attention to service disruptions. They also circulated a petition calling on AT&T CEO John Stankey to bargain in good faith.

This news comes days after CWA members in California and Nevada voted down an agreement reached with AT&T West. The company and the union have returned to the bargaining table to address the workers’ issues that fueled the no-vote. With news of the victorious strike in the Southeast, union leaders in the West say all options remain on the table.

“We will use all the tools at our disposal to win a fair contract, including a strike if it becomes necessary,” said CWA District 9 Vice President Frank Arce in the West.

The tentative agreement at AT&T Southeast signals a resurgence of fighting unionism and a greater willingness by union workers to use the strike weapon in the United States.

CWA members will now enter a period of reviewing and voting on the tentative agreement. While the full details will be scrutinized in the days ahead, there is no question that this victory belongs to the thousands of workers who stood strong and united, refusing to back down in the face of corporate power.

