Assata Shakur passes away in Cuba

By staff

On September 25, Cuba’s Foreign Ministry announced the passing of Assata Shakur in Havana, due to health problems and her advanced age. Shakur was a well-known fighter for Black liberation.

Carlos Montes, a member of the Central Committee of Freedom Road Socialist Organization stated, Assata Shakur was a softspoken, warm friendly mujer! We met in Cuba, in 1996, while on a trip with Global Exchanges led by Medea Benjamin. We talked about the importance of unity of Chicano and Black liberation struggles, and how Cuba was really building a revolution and protecting her from U.S. state repression. She knew about the Chicano movement.”

#InJusticeSystem #AssataShakur #Opinion #Remembrances