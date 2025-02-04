Arlington, TX: Sam Houston High School students walkout to protest attacks from ICE

By staff

Arlington, TX – On Friday, January 31, student organizers at Sam Houston High School staged an 11 a.m. walkout in response to demands from ICE for the school to release student documentation status. High school students Joselin Ibarra and Ximena Basilio had previously called a mass protest in Dallas which gathered over 2000 people.

Community members arriving at the event were met with a large police presence from both the high school and Arlington PD. Despite this, the walkout protest gained over 40 people at its height, featuring speakers from Sam Houston High, La Frontera Nos Cruzo (FNC), NAARPR Dallas, and Progressive Student Union at Arlington.

Just days before the walkout, though after the walkout was called, the Arlington Independent School District (AISD) School Board voted that they would not comply with ICE’s demands to release their students’ immigration records, demonstrating the strength of organization within the student and immigrant communities in Arlington.

