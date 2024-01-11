Appleton, WI: Community groups hold banner drop over I-41 during National Week of Action for Palestine

By staff

Appleton, WI – On January 5, the Green Bay joined the week of action for Palestine, by staging a banner drop over Interstate 41 during rush-hour traffic. Their banners displayed messages like “Victory to the popular Palestinian resistance” and “End U.S. aid to Israel” alongside many Palestinian flags flying proudly.

The Green Bay Anti-War Committee and Appleton Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), alongside members of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization and the broader community put on the action.

“’Victory to the popular Palestinian resistance’ has been a statement of solidarity across the U.S. for years,” said Patrick Sweeney of Appleton SDS. “The Palestinian people support the resistance and have been insistent to remain on the land the resistance is bravely defending, even amidst continued U.S./Israeli bombing. We can’t forget this as we work to support Palestinian liberation.”

This action took place as the number of Palestinians killed by the U.S./Israel war machine passes 30,000. Unprecedented mass protests and demonstrations in support of Palestine have continued throughout the world, and a new year means a new resolve among those who continue to fight back. There has been increasing pro-Palestinian presence across Wisconsin’s Fox Valley following the brave Palestinian offensive of Al-Aqsa flood, and they will continue to fight until Palestine is free, from the river to the sea.

#AppletonWI #International #Palestine #SDS #GBAWC #FRSO