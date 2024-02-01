Appleton, WI: Community and activists continue to stand with Palestine

By Tanner Ziebell

Appleton, WI – On the evening of January 27, a group of protesters gathered near Houdini Plaza to further demonstrate their solidarity with the Palestinian resistance against Israeli apartheid.

A large banner that displayed “Long live the popular Palestinian resistance” was held up by members of the group, along with a sign demanding to “End U.S. support for genocide” amid various other pro-Palestinian signs and flags.

A powerful speaker system connected to a microphone amplified the protesters' chants, which could be heard for blocks. Chants included, “End detention, stop the crimes, Israel out of Palestine!” and “Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel's crimes!”

This action, which lasted hours, was put on thanks to the efforts of the Appleton branch of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), members of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Green Bay Anti-War Committee, and Hate Free Outagamie, along with members in the community at large.

Despite a few lost Zionist hecklers who were immediately drowned out, overwhelmingly the group was met with supportive honks, thumbs up, and cheers from those passing by. Support for Palestinian liberation around the world is widespread, and is continuing to grow, even in smaller Wisconsin communities like Appleton.

