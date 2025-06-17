Anti-war veterans occupy steps of U.S. Capitol Building in defiance of Trump’s military parade

By Jon Abraham

Washington, DC – On June 13, one day before Trump’s birthday military parade, veterans and community members took to the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court Building and held a press conference demanding “Benefits, not bullshit,” and “Money for people, not parades!”

At the press conference, many veterans spoke about their disdain for American war crimes abroad that they witnessed in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, and other places. One veteran from About Face, Zach Gonzalez, stated, “Trump is more than happy to spend $92 million on this repulsive display of military power, while cutting benefits for children, the poor, and veterans alike. Meanwhile, ICE is terrorizing communities across the U.S. In Los Angeles, my home, they do so with the support of the National Guard and the Marines.

Gonzalez then read from his letter of resignation from military service and appealed to current service members by stating, “This administration has or likely will place you in a position where you must choose – harm innocent people, support their kidnappings, suppress protests and the First Amendment, or follow your conscience.”

Brittany Ramos DeBarros, the organizing director of About Face, and a veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan in 2012, also spoke at the conference stating, “Trump and his billionaire friends are robbing us blind. This parade does nothing to benefit Americans. We won’t let him erase us or use us as political pawns.”

The coalition for the action included, About Face: Veterans Against the War, International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, International League of People’s Struggle Baltimore – DMV, Freedom Road Socialist Organization – DC, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression – DC, Democratic Socialists of America – Metro DC, and many more.

After the press conference, the group of almost 200 protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol Building, and a group of over 50 veterans stormed past the barricades set up by Capitol Police in a coordinated direct action to occupy the steps of the Capitol demanding the military get off the streets of DC and across the country.

After receiving multiple warnings from Capitol Police, the group remained steadfast in their occupation. Soon there were envoys of Capitol Police armored vans and buses on the scene ready to transport the protesters after arrest. Veterans and press were assaulted by police, with one veteran having a barricade land on his face after being tackled by a Capitol Police officer. The community and other organizations were shouting in support of the protesters’ actions and condemning police violence.

Over 50 veterans were arrested, and most have been released as of the morning of June 14.

