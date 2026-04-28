Anti-War Action Network statement on Toboso Massacre

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Anti-War Action Network.

The Anti-War Action Network strongly condemns the brutal massacre of 19 individuals by the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Toboso, Negros Occidental on April 19th. We extend our deepest solidarity with the communities impacted by these killings and land displacements, including the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines – US for the tragic loss of a beloved organizer, Lyle Prijoles.

The timing of this massacre – around the annual Balikatan “war games” – is no coincidence. Every year the U.S. and its imperialist proxies, including the Israeli Occupation Forces, descend on the Philippines to practice an invasion of China. During these drills, they unleash the weight of the U.S. military-industrial complex on the lands and waters of farmers, fishers, and Indigenous communities in the Philippines. These “war games” frequently coincide with increased state attacks on the people of the Philippines.

During this brutal massacre, over 650 residents of surrounding communities were removed from their lands in an ongoing process of land seizures. This attack is a part of a larger pattern of state violence, including years of massacres and displacements, that allows for multinational mining and agriculture corporations to extract the rich natural resources of the Philippines to the detriment of the people.

The Anti-War Action Network continues to stand alongside the Filipino people, in the Philippines and in diaspora, in the struggle for a just and lasting peace in the Philippines. Justice for the victims of the Toboso Massacre! Defend Negros!

#AntiWarMovement #AWAN #International #Philippines