Anti‑war Action Committee marches on Mar‑a‑Lago demanding hands off Venezuela

By staff

West Palm Beach, FL — On Sunday, January 4, a determined crowd of 40 activists rallied and marched on Mar‑a‑Lago to send a clear message – the people of the U.S. refuse to stand by while the government wages economic warfare, sanctions and military escalation against Venezuela.

Mark Patterson, one of the attendees said, “Despite being outnumbered by a weekly pro‑Trump demonstration of roughly 40–50 supporters, our contingent stayed disciplined, confident and focused.”

A show of force surrounded the area, including sheriffs, military police, boats, helicopters and Humvees.

“Instead of silencing the protesters, it exposed exactly what we’re fighting, a system that pours billions into repression and war while working people struggle to afford housing, health care, education and basic necessities” Patterson said.

“Our numbers today were smaller than what we will build in the future, but we are organized, and we’re not backing down,” Patterson continued. “The billionaire elite hide behind private estates and militarized police. Our strength comes from workers, youth and communities who refuse to let another war be launched in our name. Free President Maduro!”

