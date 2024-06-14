All out for the march on the Republican National Convention

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Step onto the stage of history in Milwaukee, July 15, as thousands march on the Republican National Convention.

More than 100 organizations are participating in this effort, spearheaded by the Coalition to March on the RNC, and mobilizations are taking place in cities across the U.S. As Trump is raking in money from billionaire donors and stepping up his campaign for the White House, it’s vital that all of was who support Justice, progress and peace should be in the streets raising the banner of opposition.

Everyone who can be there should be there.

On July 15, we will be marching under the slogans: Fight the racist and reactionary agenda of the Republican Party; defend women's, LGBTQ and reproductive rights; defend and expand immigrant rights; peace, justice and equity for all, and stand with Palestine.

The plans are for a large scale, family-friendly event, the kind of march you can bring you kids to. To facilitate exactly that, protest organizers are fighting to get permits. The organizers are also clear that we are going to be within sight or sound of the RNC, permits or not.

As we look forward to the marching on the RNC, it is worth pausing and recalling the Trump years. Who can forget Melania Trump at the camp for detained immigrant children wearing a jacket reading, “I really don’t care, do U?” Or the police and National Guard attack in Washington DC, using tear gas and a helicopter on Black Lives Matter protesters, when he decided to do a photo up at a church near the White House, complete with an upside-down bible. His reign concluded with an attempt to retain power by force, at the U.S. Capitol January 6. At Trump’s recent campaign rallies, announcers urge attendees to stand for the “January 6 hostages,” while defendants in the case lead the crowd in singing the Star-Spangled Banner. You can’t make this stuff up.

When Trump was elected, FRSO stated loud and clear that we would do everything in our power to make this country ungovernable. And we put that approach in practice, by helping to plan and lead the mass protests against the Muslim ban, in defense of women’s and LGBTQ rights, against putting kids at the border in changes, and in the course of the great rebellion after the murder of George Floyd. It is what we will do if Trump returns to power.

The Republican Party is complicit with the genocide in Gaza. He backs it. Trump approved of Israel’s illegal annexation of Syria’s Golan Heights. Netanyahu was so grateful he named a town after him – Trump Heights. Nikki Haley writes “Finish Them” on artillery shells bound for Gaza. That says where they stand.

The Republican Party is one of the two parties of monopoly capitalism. Many of the groups that are working to build the march on the RNC, including FRSO, will be on the streets of Chicago, August 19, at the Democratic National Convention. There we will stand with Palestine demanding that the U.S. end all aid to Israel. We will say no to genocide and put forward a progressive agenda. We are going to make a difference.

The time is now to rent buses, organize carpools, and make concrete plans to attend the march on the Republican National Convention. We don’t have to wait for things to happen. We can shape events and help define the future. There is a growing tide of struggle in this country, and together we can sweep away all that is reactionary.

Join the march on the RNC!

The Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 is hosting an online Mobilization Meeting Monday, June 24, 7pm Central (5pm Pacific, 6pm Mountain, 8pm Eastern). Register here: https://tinyurl.com/marchrnc

