Alexandria, VA protest demands no collaboration with ICE

By staff

Alexandria, VA – About 30 people gathered outside the Alexandria Sheriff’s office on Tuesday morning, October 21, to protest the ongoing collaboration between Alexandria Sheriff Sean Casey and ICE agents.

Led by ICE out of Alexandria and supported by the DC Against the Trump Agenda Coalition (DCATA), organizers planned to deliver a letter to the sheriff and formally demand they end local cooperation with ICE. Signs passed out at the event had slogans that read “Sheriff Casey: Stop doing ICE’s dirty work!” and “Alexandria demands: Stop Sheriff Casey’s voluntary collaboration with ICE!”

The protest began with chants of “Say it once and say it twice, Sheriff Casey works with ICE!” as community members marched on the facility while local press circled for footage.

Arriving at the building, organizers then took to the streets decrying the local law enforcement for their role in deportations, not just in Alexandria but in DC and across the DMV (DC, Maryland, and Virginia). This was followed by chants of “Up up with liberation, down down with deportations!” and “Money for health and education! Not for ICE and deportations!”

The organizers who went to deliver the letter were held at the door of the public police facility and told by officers that they could not enter. When the organizers reported back to the crowd, this was met with loud boos and cries of “shame!” before morphing into more chanting. The speakers declared their intention to continue attempting to deliver the letter, which elicited large cheers.

This protest comes on the heels of DC Mayor Bowser’s continued collaboration with ICE, as over 20 ICE arrests have been made in DC within the past two weeks. Organizers from Families not Feds and DCATA mobilized in an action to disrupt a press conference held by Bowser last Thursday. Across the DMV, protests against ICE agents are gaining momentum, as more organizers and community members continue to speak up and fight back.

