After years of injustice – A Day of Empathy

By Noah Schumacher

Minneapolis, MN – On Saturday, April 5, organizers, family members and individuals impacted by wrongful incarceration and over-sentencing came together in North Minneapolis for A Day of Empathy – a powerful gathering focused on the stories of those whose lives have been upended by wrongful incarceration, over-sentencing, mass incarceration, police violence and racial injustice.

Event organizer Alissa Washington, founder of the Wrongfully Incarcerated & Over-Sentenced Families Council-MN, told the story of her fiancé, Cornelius Jackson, who was stolen from his loved ones 19 years ago and still remains behind bars to this day. She said, “The Day of Empathy is important because it centers the voices of those who are too often ignored – families torn apart by wrongful convictions, over-sentencing, and state violence.”

Washington urged attendees to get involved, stating, “I want everyone to leave knowing that their voice has power, and that real change only happens when we get involved – hands on, heart in. Share what you’ve experienced, speak the truth, and stand with us. We’re building a movement rooted in love, justice, and action.”

The day included calls from incarcerated loved ones broadcast for all to hear, informational tables from community organizations, and a lively panel discussion. It concluded with a spirited car caravan through North Minneapolis that passed by the Minneapolis Police Department’s 4th Precinct, which was the site of an occupation of several days after the police killing of Jamar Clark in 2015.

Antonio Williams, founder of T.O.N.E. U.P., who himself spent 14 years in prison, facilitated a powerful panel discussion with other impacted panelists, highlighting the predatory nature of the so-called “justice” system. Several times during the program, attendees received calls from loved ones, and their voices were put on the mic for all to hear.

Lovell Oates, a panelist who served 22 years in prison, described vividly the historical and present-day effects police terror and mass incarceration has had on Black communities, saying “I understand the system was put together for you to be the monster they want you to be.”

Angel Smith-El from Twin Cities Coalition for Justice spoke about the importance of achieving community control of the police by establishing an all-elected Civilian Police Accountability Commission (CPAC). Smith-El connected the struggles for police brutality and wrongful incarceration saying, “If CPAC is in place in Minneapolis, it will have an impact on a lot of our brothers and sisters who are wrongfully incarcerated,” because “police crimes will be properly investigated.”

Jana Williams, the aunt of Alisson Lussier, an indigenous woman whose family has evidence indicating she was murdered by her domestic partner, spoke about the failures of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) to investigate her niece’s death. Williams also called for the firing of MPD Chief Brian O’Hara, who blamed Lussier’s death on a drug overdose, despite there being no evidence to substantiate the claim.

The Day of Empathy event demonstrated that community members from all walks of life have a strong appetite for justice and resistance to the status quo.

One moving phone call came from political prisoner Nantambu Noah Kambon, who shared that he was convicted for a so-called “retaliation killing” of a Minneapolis police officer after MPD murdered 17-year-old Tycel Nelson in 1990. Kambon’s parole was denied in 2023, despite serving his over 30 years for the conviction.

U.S. police forces have had a monopoly on terrorism in Black communities for hundreds of years, and the courts rarely put these perpetrators behind bars. Derek Chauvin, the second officer in Minnesota’s history to ever be convicted for the murder of a community member is only serving 22 years in prison for the gruesome lynching of George Floyd.

Kimberly Potter, another Minnesota cop, served a mere 16 months for the murder of Daunte Wright who she killed over a petty misdemeanor-level traffic stop. On the day of Potter’s lenient sentencing, Judge Regina Chue pleaded through tears, as she sat on her bench looking down at Daunte Wright’s family, for the community to show empathy for the killer cop.

A system steeped in racist discrimination and inequality is neither equipped nor qualified to oversee justice for Black, indigenous and nationally oppressed peoples.

Although Cornelius Jackson was not able to virtually attend the panel discussion from prison as planned, his fiancée and fierce advocate, Alissa Washington, ensured that Jackson’s powerful and devastating story was felt deeply by all attendees.

Washington received a thunderous standing ovation from panelists, organizers and families in recognition of her tireless advocacy and indomitable spirit.

After years, decades, and centuries of injustice – on Saturday April 5, there was A Day of Empathy.

#MinneapolisMN #MN #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops