Activists spread awareness about killer cop’s Brooklyn address

By staff

New York, NY – On Saturday, September 19, the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) staged a speak-out outside of killer cop Conrado Abreu-Gerez’s latest address in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Speaking through a megaphone, activists informed the community that a killer NYPD officer is now calling their neighborhood home. They also passed out flyers reading “Wanted: Killer cop!” and “Justice for Eudes Pierre!”

The response from the community was one of shock, with numerous passersby thanking the activists for the information on their new neighbor.

Abreu-Gerez is one of two officers responsible for the December 2021 murder of Eudes Pierre, a 26-year-old man from Crown Heights, who called 911 while experiencing a mental health crisis in a subway station. Along with his partner Peter Lan, Abreu-Gerez proceeded to follow Pierre for blocks, until they finally reached the front steps of his childhood home, where they shot him ten times. Seven of those shots were fired by Abreu-Gerez.

Hannah Healy, a NYAARPR organizer, explained to residents that Abreu-Gerez “has a long list of complaints and allegations,” which even the notoriously close-ranked NYPD had to acknowledge. Indeed, Abreu-Gerez’s career with the NYPD includes eight allegations of misconduct against Black men in particular, including for excessive use of force, abuse of authority, and failure to use a body cam properly.

As Healy explained, Abreu-Gerez’s actions show a “pattern that mirrors the system at large: violence against Black men.”

“For being Black, the NYPD will assault you, beat you, right before unlawfully arresting and detaining you,” she continued. “Such was the case when Conrado and ten other police officers attacked Isaiah Day in 2021. It was proven that Conrado and the other officers then lied to the district attorney’s office to justify their actions – as if the violence wasn’t enough.”

After speaking out in front of the killer cop’s new home, activists plastered “wanted” posters around the surrounding area, featuring information on Abreu-Gerez’s crimes, as well as an image of his department portrait. This brought even more opportunities for one-on-one conversations with the community, which were overwhelmingly positive.

The weekend action comes ahead of a planned picket in front of the 71st NYPD Precinct, where Abreu-Gerez works, on September 24 at 6 p.m..New York, NY – On Saturday, September 19, the New York Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NYAARPR) staged a speak-out outside of killer cop Conrado Abreu-Gerez’s latest address in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

Speaking through a megaphone, activists informed the community that a killer NYPD officer is now calling their neighborhood home. They also passed out flyers reading “Wanted: Killer cop!” and “Justice for Eudes Pierre!”

The response from the community was one of shock, with numerous passersby thanking the activists for the information on their new neighbor.

Abreu-Gerez is one of two officers responsible for the December 2021 murder of Eudes Pierre, a 26-year-old man from Crown Heights, who called 911 while experiencing a mental health crisis in a subway station. Along with his partner Peter Lan, Abreu-Gerez proceeded to follow Pierre for blocks, until they finally reached the front steps of his childhood home, where they shot him ten times. Seven of those shots were fired by Abreu-Gerez.

Hannah Healy, a NYAARPR organizer, explained to residents that Abreu-Gerez “has a long list of complaints and allegations,” which even the notoriously close-ranked NYPD had to acknowledge. Indeed, Abreu-Gerez’s career with the NYPD includes eight allegations of misconduct against Black men in particular, including for excessive use of force, abuse of authority, and failure to use a body cam properly.

As Healy explained, Abreu-Gerez’s actions show a “pattern that mirrors the system at large: violence against Black men.”

“For being Black, the NYPD will assault you, beat you, right before unlawfully arresting and detaining you,” she continued. “Such was the case when Conrado and ten other police officers attacked Isaiah Day in 2021. It was proven that Conrado and the other officers then lied to the district attorney’s office to justify their actions – as if the violence wasn’t enough.”

After speaking out in front of the killer cop’s new home, activists plastered “wanted” posters around the surrounding area, featuring information on Abreu-Gerez’s crimes, as well as an image of his department portrait. This brought even more opportunities for one-on-one conversations with the community, which were overwhelmingly positive.

The weekend action comes ahead of a planned picket in front of the 71st NYPD Precinct, where Abreu-Gerez works, on September 24 at 6 p.m.

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