By staff

St. Paul, MN – On January 26, 50 Palestine solidarity activists rallied at the weekly Women Against Military Madness (WAMM) Justice for Palestine bannering to celebrate the passage of a strong ceasefire resolution by Minneapolis city council. They vowed to campaign for public support by the Saint Paul city council for a ceasefire and an end to U.S. aid to Israel.

