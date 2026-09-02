56th Chicano Moratorium Los Angeles, Chicano Liberation Day

By Leilani Gonzalez

Los Angeles, CA – On August 29, 250 community members gathered at Mariachi Plaza to commemorate the 56th Chicano Moratorium. Over 30 organizations and small businesses joined the celebration, which included a folklorico dance, rap performance, speakers and free food. Carlos Montes, longtime Chicano revolutionary, was the keynote speaker.

The Chicano Moratorium was the largest anti-war protest of Chicano people. It took to the streets of East Los Angeles in 1970. Fifty-six years later, it is now celebrated as Chicano Liberation Day.

Speaking on the demand of Chicano self-determination, Marisol Marquez of FRSO said, “We need to have a revolution in this country. Led by us. We need to take by force what is ours and use it in a way that is best for our Raza.”

“We deserve to have direct democratic control over who polices our communities and how,” said Derek Mejia, Centro CSO's Police Accountability Committee chair.

Speaking to the demand of “Legalization for all,” Verita Topete stated, “Fifty-six years later, we carry that struggle forward. Because our liberation cannot stop at the border, and our solidarity cannot stop at citizenship. If we are serious about Chicano self-determination, then we have to fight alongside the immigrant working class.”

Chaeho of NODUTDOL closed the program, saying, “As anti-imperialist Koreans, it is our duty to stand in firm solidarity with our Chicano comrades against U.S. imperialist war and aggression and for the liberation of all oppressed peoples of the world. We honor the martyrs Rubén Salazar, Lyn Ward and Angel Díaz. May our movements and all working people of the world stand together to demand an end to U.S. imperialism here and everywhere.”

Nodutdol is a Korean organization based in the U.S. and Canada, organizing against U.S. military bases, and for Korea’s reunification and national liberation.

The Chicano Moratorium was planned and organized by a united front of Chicano grass roots organizations and labor unions. For more photos and videos check out “Chicano.Moratorium” on Instagram.

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