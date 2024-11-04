52nd Venceremos Brigade report-back in Chicago

By staff

Chicago, IL – Socialist Cuba has been in the news quite a bit lately, from its resounding victory at the recent UN vote condemning the blockade of the revolutionary island to its people-centered response to Hurricanes Helene and Milton. What is it about the political and social system in Cuba that has simultaneously drawn the wrath of U.S. imperialism and also allowed it to resist and develop the revolution under the most difficult conditions? Over 100 activists and revolutionaries decided to travel to Cuba to find out.

Nearly 100 people joined the 52nd Venceremos Brigade to Cuba in July to stand in solidarity with the revolution and deliver much-needed material aid. What is the Venceremos Brigade? The VB's website explains, “In 1969, a coalition of young people formed the Venceremos (We Shall Overcome) Brigade in an act of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, by working side by side with Cuban workers and challenging U.S. policies towards Cuba, including the economic blockade and the U.S. government’s ban on travel to the island. The people who came together to initiate this project represented a broad cross-section of the radical movements of the era.”

This year, the 52nd Venceremos Brigade was in Santiago de Cuba for the July 26 national holiday commemorating the assault on the Batista regime's Moncada barracks by revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro. The Brigade did voluntary work cleaning up beaches, assisting with the construction of a new wing of a pediatric hospital, and delivered over 100 suitcases of needed aid. The 52nd Brigade successfully challenged Washington's imperialist blockade.

A report-back meeting was held by Brigadistas Aaron Dille (All African Peoples Revolutionary Party), Haki Drake Materre (Malcolm X Grassroots Movement) and Eric Struch (Freedom Road Socialist Organization) on October 19 at the offices of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression on the city's South Side.

Each of the panelists described their experiences in revolutionary Cuba, giving firsthand accounts of how Washington's illegal blockade has affected Cuban citizens lives as they continue to build socialism. An informative discussion ensued on the topic of racism in Cuba. The revolution removed much of the institutional racism, but there is still more to be done. The Cuban people have the state in their hands, which is the most effective weapon against racism.

