400 protesters demand ICE out of Tallahassee

By staff

Tallahassee, FL- On Saturday, January 31, the Tally Coalition Against Trump rallied outside the Florida Capitol building with more than 450 people.

They were joined by groups like the Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee, Tallahassee Students for a Democratic Society, Power Up People, and others to demand an end to the city’s 287(g) agreement and stand in solidarity with protesters in Minneapolis and around the country.

“We are fighting for something greater than us. We are fighting against the brutality of ICE,” said Justin Jordan, president of FAMU SDS.

Minneapolis has been a hotspot for ICE violence, being the crime scene of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti’s murder. ICE and Border Patrol in Minneapolis have taken children, such as five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, whose photo of him in a blue bunny hat while being detained by ICE went viral, as bait to detain their parents. Inspired by the bravery of the citizens of Minneapolis, the Tallahassee Coalition Against took immediate action.

Brandon Beckett, the secretary of Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance, stated, “Through these tragic events, the people of Minneapolis have not responded with silence, they have responded with strength.”

Tallahassee has been getting used to emergency actions for some time now. The Trump administration and ICE’s increasing violence have meant that there have been murders and kidnappings across the country, and not just in big cities like Minneapolis, but also here in Tallahassee. These emergency actions show no signs of slowing down as the violence against our community continues.

The large crowd chanted, “No hate! No fear! Immigrants are welcome here!”

In May, an ICE raid targeting construction workers in Tallahassee detained over 100 people. Tallahassee State College and Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University have signed 287(g) agreements, allowing their police departments to work with ICE. The largest college in Tallahassee, Florida State University, has done the same behind closed doors.

The city of Tallahassee has signed its own 287(g), allowing the Tallahassee Police Department to collaborate with ICE. Despite massive public backlash, the motion to rescind the agreement in October 2025 failed on a narrow vote. On January 14, city commissioners ended the meeting during public comment, and capitol police harassed members who were holding 8 x 11” signs denouncing the sale of land containing enslaved people's graves to the Capitol City Country Club, repressing their freedom of speech. The commissioners refused to hear their constituents' detestation of ICE and 287(g).

With Florida’s legislative session beginning and a slew of repressive bills on the way, organizers in Tallahassee know that the struggle is not waning but reaching its most critical point. Bills like CS/HB 17 that increase criminal charges for battery on law enforcement officers, and HB 49, which suppresses political activity on campus, aim to slow and repress the anti-ICE and legalization for all the movement.

On the other hand, bills like HB 419, which would prohibit ICE and other law enforcement from using face coverings, also being heard in the upcoming legislative session.

The Tally Coalition Against Trump will continue to advocate against ICE brutality and violence.

#TallahasseeFL #FL #ImmigrantRights #ICE #KillerICE #TIRA #TCAC #SDS