3200 Chicagoans mobilize to shut down Operation Midway Blitz

By staff

Chicago, IL – On September 9, 3200 people from across Chicago came together to protest the heightened ICE operations in the area in what is dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz.” This protest was organized by both the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda (CATA) and the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR). The mobilization showed a powerful resistance against ICE and possible National Guard in Chicago.

It is our turn to resist!

“What is happening is terrible for all of our neighbors and families,” said a member of Anakbayan Chicago and Tanggol Migrante Network. “The fact that I see all of you here today taking the time and energy shows me the true power of the people, with more education, more collaboration, and a concerted effort we can push back against the administration, push back against ICE, and begin to address critically the root causes of migration.”

The progressive mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, has taken a public stand against Trump with many statements showcasing his opposition. He has thoroughly defended the sanctuary city status of Chicago. Two weeks ago, he also signed an executive order that seeks to limit federal agents activities in Chicago by banning the use of face masks by agents, something which ICE agents are notorious for.

The protest continued to echo the power of visible resistance and how, despite communities being in fear, coming out to show solidarity is important. A representative from Centro de Trabajadores stated, “When ICE and this administration changes their tactics, we change our strategy and we organize and we fight back. She continued, “We need to come out and continue to stand up against the actions they continue to do to harass us in our own communities.”

“The same states attorney that refuses to charge criminal cops for their abuse against our people also refuses to free those tortured and wrongfully convicted, and is now expressing a willingness to work with the racist Trump administration in carrying out their campaign of terror,” said Alec Ozawa, co-chair of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR). He highlighted how Eileen O’Neill Burke, the new Illinois states attorney has expressed a willingness to work with Donald Trump and go back to a policy of conservative prosecuting.

Rania Salem from the Arab American Action Network (AAAN) highlighted Trump's recent threats to deploy the National Guard against Chicago, stating, “He threatens us with war, lies about it, and then verbally attacks a reporter who calls him out because he is exactly who we say he is, a racist, sexist moron who continues to control a political party and political system that is rotten to the core.”

Salem continued, “In the past two months we have seen brave resistance from LA, DC, Miami, New York and New Jersey and now it is our turn!”

After the program of speakers, thousands marched in the loop, chanting, “Chinga la migra!” and “Adelante, adelante, la lucha es constante!”

Join the resistance!

Donald Trump so far has been unsuccessful in deploying the National Troops to Chicago. Our movements and these mobilizations play a key role in that. This is the power of people daring to struggle, taking to the streets and fighting back! Anyone interested in getting involved or learning more about the movement against Trump can check out CATA at: https://www.coalitionagainsttrumpagenda.org/

#ChicagoIL #IL #ImmigrantRights #CATA #ICIRR #CAARPR #AAAN #CDT