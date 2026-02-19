3 Chicano activists brutally attacked and arrested by LAPD in Boyle Heights

By Gabriel Quiroz Jr.

Los Angeles, CA – On the evening of February 18, LAPD Hollenbeck Division officers brutally assaulted and arrested multiple members of the Chicano group, Centro Community Service Organization (CSO). Sergio Flores, Sam Carrera and a minor individual were beaten with batons, shoved, and without warning, arrested.

Centro CSO members were leaving their monthly public meeting when LAPD responded to a mental health situation. The incident was directly outside of the meeting location, which is at Boyle Heights City Hall. CSO members were trying to get to their cars in the parking lot when the LAPD prevented them from going home.

Upon exiting City Hall, LAPD met CSO members with hostility and announced they would not be moving. A group of officers recognized the 16-year-old minor sister of Jeremy Anthony Flores, and began harassing her and then arrested her. Jeremy Flores was shot and killed by the same division on July 14, 2025. Additionally, the older brother of Flores, Sergio Flores, was assaulted and arrested. Rank-and-file Teamster Sam Carrera was also unjustly arrested.

The mother of Jeremy Anthony Flores, Isabella Rivera, was struck with an LAPD baton, and was shoved and detained by the same cops who murdered her son last summer. Katherine Palma, who is the sister of Flores, was thrown to the ground by a group of LAPD cops.

Centro CSO immediately mobilized and had a protest across the street from the arrest, gathering at LAPD Hollenbeck Division. Over a dozen members chanted and demanded the release of their members.

Centro CSO was able to have the minor released the same night. The next morning at 7 a.m., Sergio Flores was released. However, one activist is still detained: Teamster and CSO member Sam Carrera. He is being charged with resisting arrest, a charge known to be completely vague.

Centro CSO is raising funds for bail and legal support; you can donate at Venmo “CentroCSO” or Zelle at 323-580-3764

Centro CSO will hold an emergency protest and press conference today, February 19, at 5 p.m. outside the LAPD Hollenbeck Division station. We will be demanding the release of Sam Carrera and that all charges be dropped now!

#LosAngelesCA #CA #CentroCSO #L4A #Featured