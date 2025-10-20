250,000 in Chicago mobilize to stop Trump’s reactionary agenda

By Gio Araujo

Chicago, IL – On No Kings Day, October 18, 250,000 Chicagoans mobilized on the streets of downtown Chicago against the reactionary Trump administration.

Over 10% of Chicago’s population came out to demand an end to the attacks on working and oppressed people in the city. They called for an end to the federal occupation, and a stop to Trump’s attempts to centralize power in the hands of his administration. Chicagoans joined millions across the United States.

Brian Young of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) spoke to a crowd of protestors, saying, “Trump wants to come to intimidate us, but we say hell no. Trump is just like any other oppressor. When the slave owners thought that they could hold us down, we had rebellions throughout the plantations. We rose and overthrew that motherfucker. Then we had a racist backlash and gave us Jim Crow. And guess what we did, we took that shit down too.”

Young continued, saying, “What does that mean? As long as they come and try to oppress us, we will stand the fuck up and resist!”

The Black progressive mayor of Chicago, Brandon Johnson, spoke to the hundreds of thousands that assembled at Grant Park, urging Chicagoans to a general strike as Trump’s attacks continue to come down on working and oppressed people.

Johnson stated, “If my ancestors, as slaves, can lead the greatest general strike in the history of this country, taking it to the ultra-rich and big corporations, we can do the same thing. I’m calling on Black people, white people, brown people, Asian people, immigrants, gay people throughout this country to stand up against tyranny. To send a clear message, we are going to make them pay their fair share in taxes, to fund our schools, our jobs, healthcare and transportation!”

After the program in Grant Park, people dispersed into the streets of downtown Chicago. Sections of the march were led by 50501, Indivisible Chicago, and the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda (CATA).

#ChicagoIL #IL #PeoplesStruggles #NoKings #Trump #CATA #Indivisible #ImmigrantRights #Featured