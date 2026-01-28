20,000 Chicagoans mobilize to demand ICE out of everywhere

By staff

Chicago, IL – Over 20,000 Chicagoans marched in downtown Chicago, Sunday, January 25, through the cold and heavy snow, in response to the brutal murder of Alex Pretti and the ongoing occupation of Minneapolis by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The protest, organized by the Coalition Against the Trump Agenda (CATA), demanded charges for Jonathan Ross and all DHS agents involved in murders, that Congress cut all funding to ICE, and an end to collaboration between the Chicago Police Department and ICE.

The fire of resistance is burning everywhere

Lawerence Benito, the executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR) said, “When Silverio was murdered here in Chicago, when Keith Porter was murdered in LA, when Renee Good was murdered, and yesterday, when they murdered Alex Pretti in Minneapolis – we know that these are not isolated incidents. Over 50 people have died at the hands of ICE.”

Mayor Brandon Johnson marched alongside protesters.

Mayor Johnson stated, “Let's send this message to Minneapolis: Chicago stands with Minneapolis. We stand with this country to defend the honor of working people, Black people, brown people, white people, Asians. We are coming together as one to defend our humanity. Let them hear you, Chicago! Let’s keep organizing, let's keep pushing, and let's stand together.”

Illinois's 25th District Senator Karina Villa drew connections between the murder of Laquan McDonald and the murder of Renee Nicole Good. Villa stated, “This is a state inflicted violence. This is systemic abusive power. This is a government that is recklessly spending instead of investing in education, healthcare and housing.”

Frank Chapman, field organizer of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (CAARPR) said, “Our fellow freedom fighters in Minnesota, they are the hope on the horizon. They have shown us the golden dawn of another day. And we're not talking about them same old bullshit days of racism. We’re talking about a new day of freedom for all the people! That's what our fight is about. We are not just trying to save a democracy that wasn’t working in the first damn place – that ain’t what we doing. We're fighting for a system that’s gonna work for all of us, because we gonna make it work.”

“We should not be paying for our own occupation!” said Diane Castro of the Chicago Teachers Union.

Gianna Escareno, one of the co-chairs of CATA and outreach chair of the Immigrant Rights Working Committee (IRWC) of CAARPR, highlighted the importance of broad solidarity and coalition across different struggles, such as the movements for Black and Chicano liberation, the movement to free Palestine, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigrant rights movements.

Escareno stated, “We know that Bovino is threatening to send at least 1000 CBP agents to Chicago this March. And just like we followed Minnesota’s lead during the George Floyd uprising, we will follow their lead once again in resisting Trump’s attacks! There is a fire of resistance burning everywhere!”

The crowd marched down Michigan Avenue, taking major streets and gathering supporters as they chanted “We will say it every time, resisting ICE is not a crime!”

The march unified with a faith leader-led vigil at Federal Plaza for Alex Pretti and all victims of ICE before ending with a rallying cry, “We’re not cold, we're not tired, we won’t stop ‘til ICE is fired!”

