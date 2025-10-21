18,000 in Milwaukee march to fight Trump’s racist agenda!

By Chris Van Valkenberg

Milwaukee, WI – On October 18, No Kings Milwaukee called for their second No Kings Day. 18,000 people gathered at Cathedral Square Park in the heart of downtown Milwaukee to stand against the racist and reactionary republicans and the Trump administration.

The day started with an organization fair, where about a dozen grassroot groups were able to table and get people involved in organizations. Then there were speakers and a performance, which led into a march throughout the city.

Alan Chavoya, of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said, “It’s important for us to be here and participate in these demonstrations. When you have 18K in the streets chanting for a free Palestine, denouncing ICE, and demanding hands off Venezuela it will click with a portion of them and make them more invested in the movement. They will follow those who lead, and if you lead well, like we did today, people will join the movement, which is what we need right now.”

As Chavoya mentioned, chants rang throughout Milwaukee, the city hearing loud and clear, “Donald Trump kiss my ass, here comes the working class!” and “Free, free Palestine! Do it in our lifetime!” along with other chants focused on immigrant rights, abortion access and other broad anti-Trump slogans.

As Trump continues to attack our communities, it is crucial that we continue the fight against Trump’s agenda and stand in solidarity with the people around us. Milwaukee isn’t rolling over and allowing these attacks to continue.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #PeoplesStruggles #ImmigrantRights #Trump #NoKings