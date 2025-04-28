1500 mobilize at FBI office after arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On a bright Saturday afternoon, a crowd of 1500 arrived outside of the FBI office to protest Friday’s arrest of Milwaukee County Judge Hannah Dugan. Dugan was arrested by FBI agents after allegations of “obstruction of justice” during ICE’s attempted apprehensions of people inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

As details of her arrest and the charges are publicly revealed, it is becoming clear that the Trump administration and Kash Patel’s FBI sought to send a clear message to all people – comply or face the consequences. Dugan, according to reports, acted well within her rights and responsibilities as a representative of the judiciary branch, and her request of the ICE agents to produce a judicial warrant to enter a private space inside Milwaukee County Courthouse is not a crime.

When news of her arrest broke out, nearly 400 people massed outside of the Federal Building in Milwaukee to show support for Judge Dugan and to stand with immigrants. Later that day, the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) called for Saturday’s action outside of the FBI office in Saint Francis, Wisconsin. Once the crowd gathered, speakers from many organizations and elected officials offered remarks denouncing Dugan’s arrest, ICE and the FBI’s operations targeting immigrant communities in Milwaukee, and their escalated attacks on pro-Palestinian activists.

Speaking on behalf of the MAARPR, Casey Serrano explained, “We are here today with a clear message to the FBI, to the DOJ, and to Trump himself: Drop the charges now, stop the deportations and stop the raids!” These demands are drawing together a broad crowd of thousands of angry Wisconsinites who are fed up with the Trump administration.

The crowd held signs supporting Dugan, and as well as those calling for ending the genocide in Gaza, stopping the attacks on workers, ending racist detentions and deportations of immigrants, and supporting Medicare for all.

Speakers connected the dots across different struggles, pointing back to how the FBI has historically been utilized to repress the people’s movements. Alan Chavoya, speaking on behalf of Freedom Road Socialist Organization, stated, “in Freedom Road, we know a thing or two about throwing down with the FBI.” Chavoya continued, “We need to continue building this united front to take on Trump!”

Saturday’s action concluded with a picket line along the street in front of the FBI office. The crowd was galvanized and ready for more. This Thursday, May 1, we’ll be back in the streets fighting for the working class and immigrants as we join Voces de la Frontera for the annual May Day event.

#MilwaukeeWI #WI #ImmigrantRights #MAARPR #InJusticeSystem #Trump #Featured