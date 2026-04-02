1500 march in Baton Rouge on No Kings Day

By Ryan Spalt

Baton Rouge, LA – On March 28, a crowd of 1500 people gathered across the street from the Louisiana State Capitol in Baton Rouge on No Kings Day to protest Trump’s reactionary agenda.

Before marching, Gabriela DeJean of the Louisiana State University (LSU) chapter of Students for a Democratic Society addressed the crowd, “If you’re a student, at any school or of any age, come find us. You don’t have to have experience organizing, you just have to decide right here, right now, that you don't want to be complacent. If you’re not a student, that doesn’t mean you’re outside of this. This affects entire communities, get involved with an organization.”

People lined up and marched down downtown Baton Rouge with signs that said, “Fight Trump’s agenda!” and “We say no to deportations!” As they made their way downtown, they chanted, “Power to the people, no one is illegal!” and “Money for jobs and education, not for war and deportation!”

DeJean finished by saying, “This only works if people keep showing up after today. Pay attention to how quickly things are changing around you and decide which side of history you want to be a part of!”

#BatonRougeLA #LA #PeoplesStruggles #StudentMovement #SDS #ImmigrantRights