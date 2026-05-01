11th Annual May Day in Boyle Heights! ‘ICE Out, Walk Out!’

By staff

Los Angeles, CA — On the morning of April 29, Centro Community Service Organization (CSO) and other organizations announced the 11th Annual May Day rally.

The press conference took place at Mariachi Plaza, with live music and speeches. Speakers announced that a celebration and march of International Workers Day is set to take place in Boyle Heights at 3 p.m., May 1, at Mariachi Plaza. The event will include live music, resource tables and a march to downtown.

Reuben Navarrete, a Teamster, stated, “We want to unite all workers on May Day. Teamsters are made up of immigrants, and we will continue to be immigrants! This is why our demands on Friday will include legalization for all as well as stop the war on Iran. Join us on May Day!”

The resonating demands of this year’s May Day in Boyle Heights include: “Workers: stand up, fight back! ¡Raza si, guerra no! Legalization for all! No kids in cages! Stop police brutality! Fund public education!”

Led by CSO members Roberto Anguiano and Verita Topete, the press conference previewed what is to come on May 1.

Gabriel Quiroz Jr, who helps lead the Police Accountability Committee of Centro CSO remembered the 2007 May Day in Los Angeles. Quiroz Jr. said, “In 2007, I was a young Chicano at my first protest. It took place at MacArthur Park. I had never seen so much Raza and I remember thinking how powerful Chicanos can be when we are organized. As a youth I knew that type of Chicano power intimidated the system and that is why LAPD repressed the peaceful protest. That continues to happen today, but we keep fighting and the Chicano movement is only getting stronger.”

Other speakers were Pat Alviso of Military Speaks Out, Takoune Norasingh of Veterans for Peace, Kathy Carreño of IMMIGO, Enrique Velasquez of Proyecto Pastoral, and Sol Márquez of Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

Enrique Velasquez with Proyecto Pastoral said, “It is important to express our anger and discontent with the current administration. We are against the terror they have inflicted on our low-income and immigrant communities. We hope to see you Friday!”

If you are interested in attending this year’s annual and peaceful May Day in Boyle Heights, join the event on Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m.. The program begins at 4 p.m. and the march is planned for 5 p.m.

#LosAngelesCA #CA #ImmigrantRights #Labor #MayDay #CentroCSO #ChicanoLatino