100 people shut down Colfax in Denver march, demand ‘U.S. hands off Iran!’

By staff

Denver, CO – On a sunny afternoon on Saturday, February 28, the Denver Coalition Against Trump, the Colorado Palestine Coalition, and more than 100 people mobilized in front of the Colorado State Capitol to demand “Hands off Iran,” and to say no to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

“It's clear that the people are ready, at the drop of a hat, to come out and stand boldly against Trump's egregious attacks whenever and wherever they bear their ugly heads!” said Eliot Howe of Denver Anti-War Action (DAWA).

DAWA recently led a coalition that helped to drive AI surveillance and weapons firm Palantir out of Denver. DAWA members wore unmistakable black shirts bearing the symbol of a fist breaking a nuclear missile and passed out signs reading, “No war with Iran! Stop the military madness!” A couple of members stood at the table discussing their recent campaign victory with participants.

“If you’re here and you’re not affiliated with an organization, that’s your homework,” said Nels Pine, a cadre of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “Find an organization that you can seriously get involved with and do some of the difficult work that will push this movement forward to a higher level, to get this where it needs to go, to get Donald Trump where he needs to go— to a goddamn prison! To go on trial for his war crimes!”

Flags for the Islamic Republic of Iran and Palestine dotted the crowd, flying above banners that read, “Hands off Iran” and “No war with Iran! U.S. intervention benefits no one!”

The people took to the streets in a march seizing Colfax Avenue, the busiest transit strip in the Denver metro area. The march and action gained momentum as people took the struggle to the streets, proceeding from the Colorado State Capitol around the Denver County Jail and back to the capitol.

The event concluded with a speech by Omar French of the United States Palestinian Community Network, who addressed the academics who came to rally, saying, “I call on all students and professors to use your leverage in the capacities that you have, to pressure your universities to get them to divest from the occupation.”

