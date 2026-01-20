1 year into 2nd Trump term, Denver marches against war and deportation

By Bailey Heaton

Denver, CO — On January 17, nearly a year after Trump’s inauguration, the Denver Coalition Against Trump (DENCAT), alongside other organizations, led a rally and march from the Colorado Capitol to the Denver Immigration Court.

The main slogans for the action were “One year is enough!” and “No ICE. No war. No Trump!”

Over 500 community members rallied together to protest the Trump administration’s warmongering abroad and attacks on immigrants locally. People loudly chanted from the capitol to the immigration court and back, “¡La migra! ¡La policia! ¡La misma porqueria!” and “The people united will never be defeated!”

During his first year of his second term in office, Trump sent ICE to terrorize communities and detain immigrants en masse, illegally sent the National Guard into progressive states, and repealed oil drilling protections for National Parks and federally protected lands.

He also carried out acts of war in Venezuela, kidnapped President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Flores, and threatened war on Mexico, Greenland, Denmark, and much of Latin America.

Yoselin Corrales of Freedom Road Socialist Organization spoke on Venezuela and its people’s resolve in the face of threats from the U.S., stating, “For over 25 years, U.S. imperialism has been waging a relentless campaign of sanctions and sabotage, slanderous lies in the media, and now open acts of war against Venezuela and their leader Nicolás Maduro. So far, every tactic has failed because the Bolivarian Revolution is rooted in the will of the Venezuelan people, and the people refuse to back down!”

The vast majority of Americans reject Trump and his actions against sovereign countries and people in the U.S. Trump’s approval rating at this time has fallen to 40%.

“It’s worth noting that despite Trump’s atrocious track record during his first go-around, the American public chose him again because he made promises that resonate with the struggles of your next door neighbor,” said Ben Tan, a member of Denver Students for a Democratic Society. “Donald Trump lied and told us that mass deportations and kidnappings would secure our economy, and people believed him because we still need two jobs to keep the lights on!”

Wide swaths of people across the country have shown up to rally and march against Trump and his blatant attacks on human rights both in and outside the U.S., and Denver has made it clear that one year of Trump is more than enough.

#DenverCO #CO #PeoplesStruggles #Trump