Wisconsin fights back against attacks on abortion

By staff

Milwaukee, WI – On Sunday, September 28, over 80 people rallied at Dontre Hamilton Park in response to the recent attacks on abortion in Wisconsin. As of October 1, Planned Parenthood Wisconsin will be pausing abortion services at its three locations. This leaves only two independent clinics left in the entire state that offer abortion services, both located in Milwaukee.

Due to new stipulations in Trump and the Republicans’ reactionary Big, Beautiful Bill that was passed through Congress, funding is no longer available to Planned Parenthood Wisconsin. Organizations that receive Medicaid reimbursements and offer reproductive healthcare, including abortion, are no longer eligible for reimbursements if they continue to offer those services.

“We are here today to send a loud and unwavering message. Donald Trump and his regressive policies are not welcome in our city, in our state, or in our lives. We didn’t stay silent when our rights were stripped away with the fall of Roe in 2022, and we won’t stay silent now,” said Carly Klein of Freedom Road Socialist Organization. “We will fight back – against every attack on reproductive healthcare, against every assault on our communities, and against every system that seeks to oppress us.”

The rally aimed to let the public know abortion is legal in Wisconsin, and that there are still options for patients seeking services. Care for All and Affiliated Medical Services are both independent abortion clinics that remain open in Milwaukee. Since they don’t depend on Medicaid funding, they are exempt from the effects of the Big Beautiful Bill.

Another organization endorsing the rally was the Milwaukee Fights Back Coalition, formerly the Coalition to March on the RNC. A representative of the group, Andrea Waters, remarked, “The Trump administration effectively changed abortion access forever. This was another direct attack on bodily autonomy for women. Trump and the Republicans use this tactic to divide us as well, activating people who normally wouldn’t even have an opinion on abortion by making it ‘The Right v. The Radical Left.’”

Other organizations that spoke at the event were Students for a Democratic Society – United With Milwaukee (SDS UWM), Madison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH), Pro-Choice Milwaukee, Care for All clinic, Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, Men4Choice.

Despite the uphill battle, the organizers are determined to expand abortion access in Wisconsin. “Wisconsin isn’t turning back,” said Andrea Waters. “If you feel charged up from this event today, join the movement, talk to one of the speakers you saw today. We cannot stand silent while these attacks happen, we must expand abortion access in Wisconsin. Lend a hand and help us build a better future, a better tomorrow for the generations to come after us.”

