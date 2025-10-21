West Michigan celebrates Sumud Flotilla activists’ return

By Emerson Wolfe

Portage, MI – More than 50 people converged on the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport this past Sunday to greet the arrival of Sumud Flotilla activist Khalid Jamal after his detention in the notorious Ktzi'ot Prison.

With a Palestinian flag in every hand, the crowd chanted “Welcome home Khalid Jamal! Flotilla activists, free them all!” as plane passengers made their way to the reception lobby. The energy from the crowd was electric as they anticipated Jamal's arrival. One disembarking passenger joined the celebration, exclaiming “Welcome home, Khalid! Free Palestine!” to cheers and tears from those gathered to hug the hero.

In his remarks to the crowd, Jamal stated, “This is a very small part. The occupation is still there. The fight for the liberation of Gaza, the West Bank and the Palestinian people is going to continue.”

He was also welcomed by Kalamazoo city commissioner and longtime advocate for Palestinian rights, Don Cooney, who connected their experiences facing the Zionist regime. Cooney replied “Thank you for what you've done, my brother. You give us hope – you give us strength.”

The event was organized by Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War (KNOW), of which Khalid Jamal is a founding member. This flotilla marks the second time Jamal has joined other activists from around the world to break the violent siege on Gaza.

One organizer with the group remarked on the size of the crowd and the energy in the small lobby, not expecting such a strong turnout after their No Kings success the day before.

KNOW chair Marissa Wagner thanked the gathering for their support, stating “This proves how strong our community is here and how much support Khalid and anyone who goes on future missions has.” She remarked on Jamal's hopeful energy and determination despite his experiences, saying “it motivates us all to fight harder.”

Austin Kibby, an organizer with Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids, drove an hour with other organizers to see Jamal, explaining “There’s no braver nor more important action a person can take than confronting the Israeli regime head on. It was beyond inspiring to meet someone who has actually done it.”

As for Khalid Jamal, he is glad to be back. “At this moment, I really want to enjoy being back home with my friends, my family, and community. This means a lot to me,” Jamal stated, thanking the crowd for the warm welcome. After some much needed rest and relaxation, Jamal has committed to a November reportback with Palestine Solidarity Grand Rapids about his flotilla experiences.

#PortageMI #MI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #PSGR