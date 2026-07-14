Weekly vigil targets politician who sold out BWCA to mining

By staff

Forest Lake, MN – Nearly 50 community members from the Climate Justice Committee (CJC) and Indivisible members in Forest Lake joined at a rally to target U.S. Representative Pete Stauber, who had recently spearheaded legislation that would again open the Boundary Waters Canoe Area (BWCA) to copper sulfide mining.

The Boundary Waters is a protected area where motorized vehicles aren’t allowed, and campers are expected to take out everything they bring in. During Biden’s presidency, legislation was passed to impose a mining ban, but Representative Stuber worked to overturn that ban after just three years to allow the Twin Metals mining company to resume operations in this area.

Michael Wood from the CJC spoke at the rally saying, “We are here because Pete Stauber’s vision of the BWCA is to sell every lake every range every river and stream to the highest bidder. Pete Stauber’s vision is selling you clean water at the highest markup. Forget 10,000 lakes, Stauber wants Minnesota to be a land of 10,000 mines.”

Indivisible members have been rallying every Sunday since January to oppose Trump’s attacks, from immigration to environmental rights. The CJC was excited to join Indivisible to target Stauber in front of his listed local Minnesota offices.

Michael Wood continued, “But Minnesotans love the BWCA and we are going to fight with everything we’ve got to defend this precious wilderness. So, we ask you to get more involved. Call your representatives, petition the government, protest climate criminals like Stauber.”

#ForestLakeMN #MN #Environment #CJC #BWCA