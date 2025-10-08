Wayne State University students walk out on October 7

By Jo Pico

Detroit, MI – On October 7, around 50 students and community members walked out of class and their jobs in protest of two years of genocide in Gaza. Wayne State Students for Justice in Palestine, Students for a Democratic Society, Detroit Anti-War Committee, and several other organizations gathered on Gullen Mall to show that Detroit continues to stand with Palestine, the right of Palestinians to resist occupation, and to demand an end to Israel’s slaughter.

Only feet away from the protesters location was the strip of grass where, in May 2024, students set up an encampment to demand Wayne State University divest from Israel. The rally was opened with a speech reflecting on the significance of October 7, detailing how it was both a day of resistance but also a day in which the whole world could no longer look away and ignore Israel’s occupation of Palestine. From these opening remarks, it was clear that the reason why the students began the encampment resonated in the heart of every student in attendance.

A march ensued, with the students chanting, “Wayne State, your hands are red!” and “Long live the intifada.” As the crowd moved around campus, onlookers watched as the leaders of the march called out the administration for their continued complicity in the genocide. It was clear that the demand for divestment continues on campus, with the march being led with SJP’s banner that read “Refusing to hear us won’t change the truth.”

At the same time, the student movement at Wayne State has grown and expanded due to the continued attacks from Donald Trump’s administration and Wayne State admin’s capitulation to the attacks. Next to SJP’s banner was SDS’s banner, calling for WSU to end student deportations. Alongside divestment, students demand administration stop assisting Trump and his attacks on their peers.

At the end of the rally, members of Turning Point USA attempted to heckle and drown out the remaining speakers, but they failed. The rest of the rally continued, ending in chants of “Free Palestine.”

In the spirit of October 7, Wayne Student students and the Detroit community stood up and showed they will continue to fight for a free Palestine and will not back down from Trump or any of his allies.

#DetroitMI #MI #StudentMovement #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #SJP #SDS