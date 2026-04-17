Washington DC: Tax Day protest against war on Iran

By Cameron McLaren

Washington, DC – On the evening of April 15, Tax Day, about 20 protesters gathered outside the IRS headquarters as part of the Anti-War Action Network’s (AWAN) call for a national day of action. Temperatures soared upwards of 90 degrees, but the protesters were undeterred, opening the action with chants of “Money for jobs and education! Not for wars and occupation!” and “Not another missile, not another rocket! All these wars are just for profit!”

“The U.S. government takes not millions, not billions, but trillions of our hard earned tax dollars each year to use on their wars, especially now in Iran” said Katie Sayour of the Anti-War Committee DMV, the emcee for the event, “but we’re out here today to demand our money be used the way we want it to be used – for healthcare, jobs, schools, and for the working people!”

Once everyone rallied together, the group took the streets and began marching to Lafayette Square, just outside the perimeter of the White House. Calls of “Donald Trump, you’re a liar! We demand a real ceasefire!” echoed off the stone walls of the buildings lining the streets. The protesters observed community members on the sidewalks and began to chant “Off of the sidewalks into the streets! We want peace, we want peace!” resulting in several people joining in on the march. Once the protesters reached Lafayette Square, the emcee invited speakers from several organizations.

“We have to kick out the feet of imperialism wherever we go,” said Kristen Bonner, an organizer with the DC Alliance Against Racism and Political Repression (DCAARPR). “We are bonded together by our shared struggle.”

“Our taxes are going to police cars, they’re going to police who spend ten to twelve hours a day terrorizing Black and Brown people in our city,” emphasized Merawi Gerima, organizer with the DC Against the Trump Agenda (DCATA) coalition. “They use it for bombing places like Iran. Do we want our money spent bombing innocent people in another country? No!”

Anti-War Committee DMV will be mobilizing again on Saturday, April 18 in defense of Yousof Aziz, an Iranian anti-war activist who was kidnapped by ICE from his home in Maryland.

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